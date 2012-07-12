FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Scientific Learning names new CEO, cuts jobs
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2012 / 9:26 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Scientific Learning names new CEO, cuts jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Replaces CEO and CFO

* Cuts 18 pct of workforce

* Sees fall in Q2 rev to $6.5 mln to $7.2 mln

* Sees $900,000 restructuring charges in Q3

July 12 (Reuters) - Educational software maker Scientific Learning Corp named a new management team and said it was accelerating restructuring efforts to bring costs in line with its revenue outlook.

The company said it has reduced its workforce by 18 percent since the beginning of the year. It expects to incur a charge of $900,000 in the third quarter.

Scientific learning also estimates second-quarter revenue to fall to $6.5 million-$7.2 million from $12.4 million a year ago.

The company said Chairman Bob Bowen will replace Chief Executive Andrew Myers and Jane Freeman will take over from Chief Financial Officer Robert Feller.

Bowen served as the company’s CEO from 2002 to 2008 while Freeman was CFO from 2000 to 2008.

Shares of the company closed at $1.60 o the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.