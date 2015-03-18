FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's SoftBank Corp raises stake in Scigineer
March 18, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's SoftBank Corp raises stake in Scigineer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - Japanese communications and media company SoftBank Corp said on Wednesday it acquired last week an additional 20.47 percent stake in Scigineer Inc for 1.9 billion yen.

SoftBank now owns a 31.88 percent stake in Scigineer, while SoftBank Technology Corp holds a 1.33 percent stake. This makes Scigineer a SoftBank affiliate company.

Scigineer is an Internet marketing and advertising service provider founded in 2005. Its stakeholders include Kyocera Communication System.

SoftBank first invested in Scigineer in October 2014, according to company spokeswoman Hiroe Kotera.

Reporting By Teppei Kasai and Yoshiyasu Shida; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
