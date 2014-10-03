FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-SCIO Capital LLC appoints two directors
October 3, 2014

MOVES-SCIO Capital LLC appoints two directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - London-based structured credit fund manager SCIO Capital LLC said it appointed two new directors.

Barry Lucassen joined SCIO’s portfolio management team and will report to Eric Eastlund, head of analytics.

Prior to this, Lucassen worked with investment management firm Aeris Capital AG, where he assisted the chief investment officer with asset allocation and was responsible for the firm’s trading for six years.

Eriko Aron joined SCIO’s risk management team. She will report to Jason Harris, executive director of risk. Prior to joining SCIO, Aron was part of the credit risk management group at Deutsche Bank AG London, and covered covering securitization and distressed portfolio transactions. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)

