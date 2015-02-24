MOVES-SC Lowy names Florian Schmidt head of debt capital markets

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Independent fixed income specialist SC Lowy appointed Florian Schmidt head of debt capital markets.

Schmidt will oversee the expansion of the company’s primary debt issuance capabilities on the public bond side as well as in private special situations, Hong Kong-based SC Lowy said.

Schmidt, who joins from ING Bank, has previously worked at Deutsche Bank, Nomura, HSBC and Bank of America.

He will report to SC Lowy’s Chief Investment Officer Soo Cheon Lee. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)