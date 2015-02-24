FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-SC Lowy names Florian Schmidt head of debt capital markets
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2015 / 10:20 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-SC Lowy names Florian Schmidt head of debt capital markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Independent fixed income specialist SC Lowy appointed Florian Schmidt head of debt capital markets.

Schmidt will oversee the expansion of the company’s primary debt issuance capabilities on the public bond side as well as in private special situations, Hong Kong-based SC Lowy said.

Schmidt, who joins from ING Bank, has previously worked at Deutsche Bank, Nomura, HSBC and Bank of America.

He will report to SC Lowy’s Chief Investment Officer Soo Cheon Lee. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.