FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese group to buy control of fashion labels Sandro, Maje-sources
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2016 / 6:25 PM / a year ago

Chinese group to buy control of fashion labels Sandro, Maje-sources

Astrid Wendlandt

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 29 (Reuters) - Chinese textile group Shandong Ruyi is about to buy control of SMCP, the French company behind the fashion brands Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot, for 1.3 billion euros ($1.47 billion)including debt, two sources close to the deal said on Tuesday.

The transaction, which as of early Tuesday evening was not yet signed, was expected to be announced on Wednesday, the sources added, declining to be named.

SMCP, which is controlled by the private equity firm KKR , recently filed documents to launch an initial public offering with the hope of floating in Paris this month. ($1 = 0.8870 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; editing by Geert De Clercq)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.