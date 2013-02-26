FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong's SCMP suspends trading after free float shrinks
February 26, 2013 / 1:20 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong's SCMP suspends trading after free float shrinks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s SCMP Group , the publisher of the South China Morning Post, suspended trading in its stock after the free float in the company fell to about 10.59 percent, the company said in a filing to the stock exchange.

SCMP’s shares will remain suspended until the minimum public float is restored, it said.

SCMP had a free float of about 25 percent, but that was set to fall to 10.6 percent at the end of February after Kerry Media was expected to buy 225 million shares of SCMP Group to meet the exercise of an options agreement from 2009.

For a related story: (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Richard Pullin)

