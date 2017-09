PARIS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - French reinsurer Scor said on Wednesday that property-and-casualty premiums grew 5 pct during the January renewals period, alongside “stable” profitability levels.

Scor’s property-and-casualty division said it had booked 8 percent gross written premium growth for 2013, to 4.85 billion euros ($6.55 billion). ($1 = 0.7402 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent)