French reinsurer Scor on track with strategic plan
#Financials
September 10, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

French reinsurer Scor on track with strategic plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - French re-insurer Scor said on Wednesday it was on track with execution of its strategic plan a year after its launch and had outperformed its return on equity targets.

“In this context, SCOR maintains its key technical profitability assumptions for each of its two engines (combined ratio and technical profitability) and confirms the Group’s expected growth in Life and Non-Life,” it said in a statement ahead of an investor day later on Wednesday.

SCOR also reaffirmed a targeted return on invested assets above 3 percent by 2016.

Reporting by Andrew Callus

