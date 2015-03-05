FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-French reinsurer SCOR rules out acquisitions
March 5, 2015 / 9:15 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-French reinsurer SCOR rules out acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* CEO says SCOR already has a critical mass

* 2014 earnings beat analysts’ expectations

* Dividend raised 8 percent to 1.4 eur/share (Adds details)

PARIS, March 5 (Reuters) - French reinsurer SCOR said on Thursday it felt no pressure to join the current merger activity in the sector as it is big enough already.

Analysts have speculated that SCOR might make acquisitions to avoid being left behind after Bermuda reinsurers Axis Capital Holdings Ltd and PartnerRe Ltd agreed in January to an all-share $11 billion merger deal.

Speaking on a conference call with reporters, SCOR’s chief executive, Denis Kessler, said the group had already gained critical mass, in part through acquisitions in recent years, and did not face the same pressures as smaller rivals that had not done deals.

“We see (the consolidation), but we are not in the position where we have to do a deal because we are exactly where we want to be in terms of size, profitability and capital,” Kessler said.

He was speaking after SCOR posted better than expected results, thanks in part to the purchase of assets in the United States from Italian insurer Generali.

The company made a net profit last year of 512 million euros ($566 million) on gross written premiums of 11.31 billion euros. Analysts on average had forecast a profit of 507 million euros and premiums of 10.88 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.

Net profit was up 40 percent on 2013’s result thanks to a 183 million-euro exceptional gain booked on its purchase of Generali’s U.S. assets. Otherwise it fell 6.7 percent.

SCOR proposed a 2014 dividend of 1.40 euros a share, up 8 percent, a payout ratio of 51 percent of earnings.

The share price was up 2.6 percent at 30.11 euros by 0911 GMT, when the Stoxx Europe 600 insurance sector index was up 0.6 percent. ($1 = 0.9054 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Mathieu Protard. Editing by Alexandria Sage, Greg Mahlich)

