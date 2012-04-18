FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Scorpio Mining's silver production falls
#Market News
April 18, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Scorpio Mining's silver production falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s Scorpio Mining said quarterly silver production at its Nuestra Senora mine in Mexico fell 10 percent, hit by lower head grades.

Scorpio produced 330,487 ounces of silver in the first quarter, down 10 percent from last year. Production on a silver equivalent basis fell 28 percent to 620,356 ounces.

The company was expecting to produce 657,921 ounces of silver equivalent.

The miner said it was working to stem the reduction in its reserves even as resource and reserve estimates at the project were underway.

The company also said construction of Phase 1 of its existing processing facility at Nuestra Senora was on schedule and implementation of Phase 2 will depend on the reserve reports from the mine and the El Cajon and San Rafael projects there.

