March 6 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia’s first-quarter profit rose 15 percent, mainly helped by stronger trading revenue.

Canada’s No. 3 bank, commonly known as Scotiabank, posted a net income of C$1.44 billion, or C$1.20 a share, up from C$1.25 billion, or C$1.08 a share, a year ago.

Total revenue, on a taxable equivalent basis, rose 11 percent to C$4.72 billion.