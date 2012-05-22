FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Scotiabank agrees to sell Toronto office tower
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2012 / 9:45 PM / 5 years ago

Scotiabank agrees to sell Toronto office tower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 22 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia has agreed to sell the Toronto office tower that houses its corporate headquarters for C$1.27 billion ($1.25 billion) to a pair of Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Scotiabank, Canada’s No. 3 lender and the only big Canadian bank to still own its head office, will sell the 68-story postmodern office tower complex to Dundee REIT and H&R REIT in a deal that’s expected to close on or about June 20, it said.

The bank initially announced it January its intention to sell the complex, saying at the time it wanted to capitalize on Toronto’s strong commercial real estate market. Scotiabank will remain a tenant of the building.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.