Scotiabank names Brian Porter as president
#Market News
October 31, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

Scotiabank names Brian Porter as president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada’s No. 3 lender, appointed Brian Porter, the head of its fast-growing international operations, as president, effective Nov. 1.

Porter, who joined the bank in 1981, has been at the helm of the bank’s international business in more than 55 countries, mainly in Asia and Latin America.

Porter will report to Chief Executive Rick Waugh, who earlier held the position of president as well, the bank said in a statement.

Dieter Jentsch, executive vice president of the bank’s Latin American operations, will head the international business.

