Scotiabank results benefit from international growth
May 29, 2012 / 12:11 PM / in 5 years

Scotiabank results benefit from international growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia’s second-quarter operating profit rose as international banking and lending profits grew, Canada’s No. 3 bank said on Tuesday.

Scotiabank earned C$1.46 billion ($1.42 billion), or C$1.15 a share, in the quarter ended April 30. That compared with a year ago profit of C$1.62 billion or C$1.39 a share.

The year-ago profit included a one-time acquisition-related gain of C$286 million, or 33 Canadian cents a share. Excluding that gain, earnings in the latest quarter rose 16 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
