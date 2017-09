TORONTO, March 4 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia said on Tuesday that its quarterly profit rose 6 percent on higher domestic lending and wealth management income, and it raised its quarterly dividend.

Net income for Scotiabank, Canada’s No. 3 lender, was C$1.71 billion, or C$1.32 a share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with C$1.61 billion, or C$1.24 a share, a year earlier.

The bank boosted its quarterly dividend by 2 Canadian cents, or 3.2 percent, to 64 Canadian cents a share.