FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
RPT-UPDATE 1-Scotiabank third-quarter earnings beat market expectations
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 30, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

RPT-UPDATE 1-Scotiabank third-quarter earnings beat market expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to add UPDATE 1 tag to headline)

TORONTO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia reported on Tuesday third-quarter earnings that were ahead of market expectations, driven by growth in its domestic and international banking businesses.

Canada's third-biggest lender reported earnings per share of C$1.55, up from C$1.46 the year before. Analysts had on average expected earnings of C$1.48 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The bank benefited from a decline in funds set aside to cover bad loans to energy companies, with a partial recovery in the price of oil helping borrowers pay back loans.

Its provision for credit losses declined by C$181 million from the last quarter.

"The majority of the decline related to lower losses in the energy sector, which is consistent with our previously stated expectations that energy losses had peaked during the last quarter," said Chief Executive Brian Porter.

Rivals Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion , Bank of Montreal and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce all reported results that beat market expectations last week. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.