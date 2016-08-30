Aug 30 Bank of Nova Scotia reported a 6.1 percent rise in third-quarter earnings, driven by growth in both its domestic and international banking businesses.

Net income rose to C$1.96 billion ($1.50 billion) in the quarter ended July 31 from C$1.85 billion a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the bank earned C$1.54, compared with C$1.45. ($1 = 1.3037 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham and Richa Naidu; Editing by Anil D'Silva)