Aug 30 Bank of Nova Scotia reported a 6.1 percent rise in third-quarter earnings, driven by growth in both its domestic and international banking businesses.
Net income rose to C$1.96 billion ($1.50 billion) in the quarter ended July 31 from C$1.85 billion a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the bank earned C$1.54, compared with C$1.45. ($1 = 1.3037 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham and Richa Naidu; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
Fridman's LetterOne invests in mobile challenger FreedomPop
FRANKFURT, Aug 30 FreedomPop, a U.S. startup challenging the mobile industry by offering free voice and data plans, has received a $50 million investment to fund international expansion from LetterOne, the investment vehicle owned by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman.
UPDATE 3-EU demands Apple pay Ireland up to 13 bln euros in tax
* Tax deal saw U.S. tech giant pay 1 pct tax on profit or less
BRIEF-Scotiabank reports Q3 EPS c$1.54
* Q3 earnings per share view c$1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S