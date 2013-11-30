FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Scottish police say a number of casualties in helicopter crash, some trapped
November 30, 2013 / 3:10 AM / 4 years ago

Scottish police say a number of casualties in helicopter crash, some trapped

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A number of people were injured when a police helicopter crashed into a busy Glasgow pub and some people were still trapped in the building, Scottish police said on Saturday.

“I can confirm there are a number of casualties but it is too early at this stage to provide further details,” said Deputy Chief Constable Rose Fitzpatrick.

He said emergency workers still were working to recover people from the pub. One emergency worker said he had been in contact with people trapped at the scene.

“That rescue operation is clearly ongoing,” Fitzpatrick said.

