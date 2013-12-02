Death tolls rises to nine in Scotland helicopter crash

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The number of people killed after a helicopter crashed into a pub in Scotland’s biggest city Glasgow rose to nine, police said on Monday.

Officers continue to sift through the wreckage at the site where a police helicopter crashed into the roof of a packed pub on Friday, trapping many inside in choking dust and debris.

Deputy Chief Constable Rose Fitzpatrick said in comments posted on the Police Scotland Facebook page that the toll had increased.

“Sadly I can also confirm the discovery of a further body within the site,” she said. “This takes to nine the total number of people who died on Friday night.” (Reporting By Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle)