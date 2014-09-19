FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alliance Trust to continue business in Dundee, Edinburgh, London
September 19, 2014 / 8:07 AM / 3 years ago

Alliance Trust to continue business in Dundee, Edinburgh, London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Alliance Trust Plc said it would continue to serve its shareholders and customers from offices in Dundee, Edinburgh and London following Scotland’s vote against independence.

“The future success of Scotland’s financial services sector is just as important today as it was before the vote,” the company said in a statement on Friday.

“Alliance Trust will continue to be involved in the debate and engage with all political parties involved in the development of Scotland within the UK.” (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

