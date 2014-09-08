Britain says not making contingency plans for Scottish independence

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain is not making contingency plans for the possibility that Scots will vote for independence on Sept. 18, a spokesman for Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday.

When asked if Britain would now make plans given a poll on Sunday that showed for the first time that Scots might vote for independence, Cameron’s spokesman said: “No. There has been no change here. The government’s entire focus ... is on making the case for the UK staying together.” (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Michael Holden)