British Airways owner says Scottish independence could be positive
#Market News
February 28, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 4 years ago

British Airways owner says Scottish independence could be positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - British Airways-owner International Airlines Group on Friday became the first major company to publicly say that Scottish independence could be good for its business.

Chief Executive Willie Walsh said he was not worried about British Airway’s prospects if Scotland voted on Sept. 18 to split from the rest of the United Kingdom after 307 years.

“If anything, it will be slightly positive, since we believe (an independent Scotland) will abolish air passenger duty,” Walsh told BBC television.

His comments came after financial heavyweights Standard Life and the Royal Bank of Scotland on Thursday voiced concerns about the risks of independence as businesses start to break their silence over the referendum.

