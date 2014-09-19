UPDATE 1-UK PM Cameron says Scottish independence issue settled "for a generation"

(Updates with more details)

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday that the question of Scottish independence had been settled “for a generation” after what he called a clear vote by Scots to stay part of the United Kingdom.

Cameron, whose own job would have been on the line if Scots had voted in favour of independence, said the result paved the way for a new balanced constitutional settlement for all of Britain, including England, and that draft laws granting Scotland new powers would be published by January.

“The debate has been settled for a generation ... there can be no disputes, no re-runs, we have heard the settled will of the Scottish people,” Cameron told reporters in front of his Downing Street office in central London.

”Just as Scotland will vote separately in the Scottish parliament on their issues of tax, spending and welfare, so too England, as well as Wales and Northern Ireland should be able to vote on these issues.

“And all this must take place, in tandem with and at the same pace as the settlement for Scotland.”

Cameron, the leader of the Conservative party, has promised to grant Scotland, which already has its own parliament, powers over tax and spending. The leaders of Britain’s two other main political parties have made the same pledge. (Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Kate Holton and Michael Holden)