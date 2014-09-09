FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK-Scotland currency union incompatible with sovereignty-Carney
September 9, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

UK-Scotland currency union incompatible with sovereignty-Carney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said a currency union between an independent Scotland and the remainder of the United Kingdom would be incompatible with sovereignty, dealing a blow to Scottish nationalists ahead of next week’s referendum on independence.

Carney, speaking at a conference of trade union leaders, recalled a speech he made in January in which he said a successful currency union would require cross-border agreements on tax and spending as well as on banking rules.

He also noted the opposition of Britain’s three main political parties to a currency union with an independent Scotland, as proposed by the Scottish nationalists.

“So it’s in that context, if you put it together, a currency union is incompatible with sovereignty.”

Scottish voters go the polls on Sept. 18 for a referendum on whether to break away from the United Kingdom. (Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce, writing by William Schomberg)

