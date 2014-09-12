FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stability vital for foreign investment in Britain -Chinese official
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
BUSINESS
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

Stability vital for foreign investment in Britain -Chinese official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - China’s vice minister for finance Zhu Guangyao said stability was vital for foreign investors when he was asked by reporters for his view on Scotland’s independence referendum next week.

“On the referendum, this is the domestic affairs of UK. For foreign investors, we look forward to a stable investment environment. A sound investment environment is the very basis to attract foreign investment,” Zhu said.

“Based on our own experience, we are deeply aware that a country’s stability is central for a country’s economic growth,” he said, speaking after a UK-China investment meeting in London. (Reporting by David Milliken; Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.