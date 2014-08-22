FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Business leaders to speak against Scottish independence -Telegraph
#Energy
August 22, 2014 / 12:06 AM / 3 years ago

Business leaders to speak against Scottish independence -Telegraph

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - More than 100 business leaders in the United Kingdom with operations in Scotland are planning to speak out against independence in a united statement, British newspaper the Telegraph reported on Thursday.

The newspaper said Keith Cochrane, chief executive officer of Glasgow-based engineer Weir Group was behind the move, urging business leaders and entrepreneurs to sign a joint letter imploring voters to reject independence for the sake of economic prosperity. (bit.ly/1BHPEYw)

Those approached included Royal Mail chairman Donald Brydon, Cairn Energy boss Bill Gammell, Aggreko interim CEO Angus Cockburn, and Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden, the Telegraph reported.

The Telegraph said the full list would be disclosed next week.

So far companies have refrained from making public comments as their workforces are divided on the issue of independence.

The newspaper said signatories have put their names to the list in a personal capacity.

Representatives of Weir Group could not immediately be reached outside regular working hours in the UK.

Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; editing by Andrew Hay

