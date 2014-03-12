FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Independent Scotland would face currency dilemma-Soros
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 12, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

Independent Scotland would face currency dilemma-Soros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Billionaire financier George Soros said on Wednesday it would not be practical for an independent Scotland to keep sterling but that a separate currency would be “potentially dangerous”.

“I don’t think that Scotland leaving and becoming independent and yet remaining part of sterling and (the) Bank of England is actually practical,” Soros said in London.

He said an independent currency would be “very inefficient and potentially dangerous”, adding that the alternative was for Scotland to become a member of the euro zone.

Several business leaders have recently expressed concern about a vote for independence.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.