Fund manager Kames to stick with operating model after Scots vote - CIO
September 19, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

Fund manager Kames to stick with operating model after Scots vote - CIO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Scottish fund manager Kames Capital, a unit of Dutch insurer Aegon, has no plans to change the way it does business after Scotand rejected independence and faced the devolution of further powers from Westminster.

The firm was “content with the operating model we’ve always had”, Chief Investment Officer Stephen Jones told Reuters.

It’s parent company had said on Sept. 11 that it would create a new life insurance company in England as part of contingency plans in the event of a ‘Yes’ vote. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar)

