Scots spurn independence, vote to stay in the United Kingdom
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
#Market News
September 19, 2014

Scots spurn independence, vote to stay in the United Kingdom

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Scotland spurned independence in a historic referendum
that had threatened to rip the United Kingdom apart, sow financial turmoil and
diminish Britain's remaining global clout.
 TOP NEWS
> Scots spurn independence, nationalist leader resigns           
> UK PM says Scot independence issue settled "for a generation"  
> Relief, not euphoria, for UK markets                           
> Cheers and tears from winners and losers                       
> Queen says sure Scots will come together after divisions       
> EU chief Barroso hails Scots result, welcomes EU commitment    
> Spanish leaders relieved as vote is blow to Catalan separatists 
> Italy's Northern League's Bossi saddened by Scottish vote      
> EU relief at Scotland's "No" tinged with fear of nationalism   
> Shell says Scotland "No" vote reduces uncertainty for business 
> RBS scraps plans to move south after Scots vote                
> Lloyds says committed to "significant presence" in Scotland    
> Standard Life eyes constitutional change signals after vote    
> Gambler rewarded for $1.5 million bet on Scottish "No"         

            
 INSIGHT & INTERVIEWS
> Cameron risks backlash by uncorking 'constitutional genie'     
> INSTANT VIEW-Scots say no to independence, UK remains intact   
> An unlikely hero, Gordon Brown wrestles with Scotland's fate   
> Why the world should care about Scottish independence          
> As Scotland decides, not all Scots get a vote                  
> EU legal fog lets Scots bank on politics to keep them in       
> UK's fate hinges on a tale of two referendums                  
> Independent Scotland's last gasp forgotten in jungle           
> Fear and loathing sully debate on independence                 
> Remote, oil-rich Shetland elbows into independence vote        
> Giving up pound tops business doubts over independence         
> Salmond talks independence, plays politics                     
   
    
 MULTI-MEDIA
> Tale of two cities as independence shows social divide         
  -Photographs can be found at reut.rs/1p9LkK6
> Teenage voters prove hesitant about independence               
  -Photographs at r.reuters.com/seg98v
    
FACTBOXES AND GRAPHICS
> TIMELINE-History of Scotland's bids for independence           
> FACTBOX-Sean Connery vs JK Rowling: Famous Scots divided       

 BEFORE THE VOTE  
> Separate Scotland could weather a currency storm               
> Catalonia a risk for 2015 whatever Scots say                   
> Hugo Dixon: Brexit risks have shot up                          
> Calculator: Does Scoxit = Brexit?                              
> James Saft: Scotland and globalization                         
> Salmond a likely winner whichever way Scots vote               
> Referendum stirs Kashmiri demands for vote on future           
> Ignored and fed up, UK regions call for devolution             
> Europe changing shape whichever way Scotland goes             
> Germany says Bavaria following Scots' example "absurd"         
> U.S. says respects Scots' views but prefers UK remain intact   
> Worry, mystification in China over vote                        
> Silent Europe aghast at possible breakup of Britain            
> Say "Non": Quebec referendum offers lessons for unionists      
> Northern Ireland's first minister to Scots: "Don't go"         
> Capital flows out of UK before Scots vote on independence      
> The Scottish Play: Equity investors hedge vs UK split          
> Scottish vote puts temporary brake on UK share issues          
> Whisky-makers fear loss of global network                      
       

 (Compiled by EMEA MPG Desk, +44 20 7542 4441)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
