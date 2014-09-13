FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Scottish independence campaign in lead before vote-ICM poll
September 13, 2014

Scottish independence campaign in lead before vote-ICM poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Support for Scottish independence from the United Kingdom has taken the lead over unionists five days before a referendum in an ICM poll reported by the Sunday Times.

The poll was taken for the Telegraph newspaper but was reported by the Sunday Times on its front-page before its official release.

It showed support for the pro-independence “Yes” campaign rise to 54 percent, a 9-point swing from their last online poll, with support for “No” at 46 percent.

However, a small sample size of 705 people means its margin of error is higher than most other polls and polling expert John Curtice said the survey came with “a substantial health warning.”

Reporting by Alistair Smout

