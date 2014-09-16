Scottish support for independence at 48 percent, ICM poll shows

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Support for independence in Scotland has risen three percentage points to 48 percent, an ICM poll for the Scotsman newspaper showed on Tuesday, two days before a referendum on whether Scotland should split from the United Kingdom.

The poll showed support among Scottish voters for staying in the United Kingdom at 52 percent, falling from 55 percent in a similar poll last month.

When the 14 per cent of voters who have yet to make up their minds were included, support for the union was at 45 percent while support for secession was at 41 percent, the Scotsman said on its website. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by William Schomberg)