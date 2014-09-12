FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New poll shows opponents of Scottish independence narrowly ahead
#Financial Services and Real Estate
September 12, 2014 / 11:38 AM / 3 years ago

New poll shows opponents of Scottish independence narrowly ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Supporters of keeping Scotland in the United Kingdom hold a two-point lead over supporters of independence, an opinion poll showed on Friday, less than a week before Scots vote in a referendum on whether to split from the United Kingdom.

The ICM survey for the Guardian newspaper put supporters of the union on 51 percent against 49 percent for those in favour of independence, excluding people who said they did not know how they would vote.

The poll found 17 percent of voters had yet to make up their minds. (Reporting by William Schomberg; ediitng by Stephen Addison)

