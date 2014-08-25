Scotland's pro-independence leader wins last TV debate before vote -poll

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Scotland’s pro-independence leader Alex Salmond on Monday won a final U.S.-style TV debate before Scots vote in a Sept. 18 referendum on whether to break away from the United Kingdom, a snap Guardian/ICM poll showed.

In the survey, released soon after the end of the debate between Salmond and Alistair Darling, the leader of the anti-independence campaign, 71 percent of respondents said they thought the nationalist leader had triumphed against 29 percent who said they thought Darling had won.

The poll questioned more than 500 people. The headline results excluded those respondents who said they were undecided. (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Andrew Osborn; Editing by Andrew Osborn)