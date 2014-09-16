Scottish support for independence up to 48 pct - Survation poll

EDINBURGH, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Scottish support for independence rose one percentage point to 48 percent, a Survation poll for the Scottish Daily Mail showed on Tuesday.

The poll showed Scottish support for staying in the United Kingdom on 52 percent, excluding undecided voters, the newspaper said.

The poll showed 8 percent of voters remained undecided with just one day to go before Scots decide whether to declare independence from the United Kingdom.