FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's says independent Scotland likely to get 'A' rating
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 1, 2014 / 4:36 PM / 3 years ago

Moody's says independent Scotland likely to get 'A' rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - An independent Scotland would likely hold an investment-grade credit rating but one that is lower than the rest of the United Kingdom, ratings agency Moody’s said on Thursday.

“While there are significant uncertainties associated with Scottish arrangements post-independence, an ‘A’ rating is perhaps the most likely at the outset, but with risks tilted to the downside,” it said.

Over time Scotland could achieve a higher credit rating, once it addressed fiscal challenges and investors gained more confidence in its institutions, Moody’s added.

Scottish independence would have little impact on the credit rating for the rest of the United Kingdom, Moody’s said.

Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.