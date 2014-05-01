Moody's says independent Scotland likely to get 'A' rating

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - An independent Scotland would likely hold an investment-grade credit rating but one that is lower than the rest of the United Kingdom, ratings agency Moody’s said on Thursday.

“While there are significant uncertainties associated with Scottish arrangements post-independence, an ‘A’ rating is perhaps the most likely at the outset, but with risks tilted to the downside,” it said.

Over time Scotland could achieve a higher credit rating, once it addressed fiscal challenges and investors gained more confidence in its institutions, Moody’s added.

Scottish independence would have little impact on the credit rating for the rest of the United Kingdom, Moody’s said.