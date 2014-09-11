RBS CEO says relocation wouldn't mean Scottish jobs go

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland’s Chief Executive Ross McEwan said the bank’s plan to relocate to England if Scots vote for independence doesn’t mean it will move operations out of the region or cut jobs.

“This is a technical procedure regarding the location of our registered head office. It is not an intention to move operations or jobs,” McEwan said in a memo to staff seen by Reuters.

“Our current business in Scotland, including the personal and business bank, IT and operations, human resources and many other functions, are here because of the skills and knowledge of our people, and the sound business environment. So far, I see no reason why this would change should we implement our contingency plans,” McEwan said.