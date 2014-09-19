FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBS scraps plans to move south after Scots vote to stay in UK
September 19, 2014 / 6:27 AM / 3 years ago

RBS scraps plans to move south after Scots vote to stay in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland said it had scrapped plans to move its registered office to England after Scots voted to remain part of the United Kingdom.

Edinburgh-based RBS was one of five lenders that said last week it would move headquarters or operations to England if Scots had voted for independence.

“The announcement we made about moving our registered head office to England was part of a contingency plan to ensure certainty and stability for our customers, staff and shareholders should there be a ‘yes’ vote. That contingency plan is no longer required,” a spokesman for the bank said.

“Following the result it is business as usual for all our customers across the UK and RBS.” (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Simon Jessop)

