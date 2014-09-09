FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Scottish nationalist leader says nothing new in London power offer
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2014 / 9:55 AM / 3 years ago

Scottish nationalist leader says nothing new in London power offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Scottish nationalist leader Alex Salmond said on Tuesday there was nothing new in London’s offer of greater powers to Scotland and that the unionist campaign was falling apart ahead of next week’s referendum.

Salmond said the offer of more powers that has been endorsed by Britain’s three main political parties was “a-back-of-the- envelope non-plan”.

“There’s actually nothing new in this package whatsoever. This is a retreading, a repackaging, a re-timetabling of what they said in the Spring,” he told reporters in Edinburgh.

“This is a day the ‘No’ campaign finally fell apart,” he added.

Reporting by Angus MacSwan, writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.