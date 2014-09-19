Shell says Scotland "No" vote reduces uncertainty for business

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell CEO Ben van Beurden on Friday welcomed Scotland’s vote against independence.

“Shell welcomes the decision by the people of Scotland to remain within the UK, which reduces the operating uncertainty for businesses based in Scotland,” van Beurden said in a statement.

“Shell will continue to work closely with both the UK and Scottish governments to help the industry deliver vital energy supplies through investment in the UK’s oil and gas resources. We look forward to continuing our proud association with Scotland.” (Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by William Hardy)