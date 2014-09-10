Standard Life reiterates Scotland vote plans, sees no impact on dividend, listing

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Standard Lfe on Wednesday reiterated it could transfer business to England if necessary after next week’s Scottish independence vote, and said it would have no impact on dividend payments or its London listing.

The plans, first announced in February, could mean the transfer of pensions, investments, and other savings held by UK customers to new companies in England.

“In view of the uncertainty around Scotland’s constitutional future, we have put in place precautionary measures which would help enable us to provide customers with continuity,” the Scottish-headquartered insurer said in a statement.

This would enable transactions with all UK customers outside Scotland to be in sterling, to be part of the UK tax regime and to be covered by UK consumer protection and regulatory requirements, Standard Life said.

The company said regardless of the outcome of the vote, it would continue to be listed on the London Stock Exchange and there would be no impact on its dividend policy. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)