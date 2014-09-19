FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK investors to welcome reduced uncertainty after Scotland 'No' vote - Aberdeen AM's CEO
September 19, 2014

UK investors to welcome reduced uncertainty after Scotland 'No' vote - Aberdeen AM's CEO

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Martin Gilbert, chief executive of Aberdeen Asset Management said UK investors would “welcome a reduction in the uncertainty of recent months” after the country voted to reject independence.

Gilbert, who had looked to tread a neutral path during the referendum, said both sides now needed to come together and move forward united, adding that regardless of the outcome, Scotland could look forward to a “prosperous future”.

“Scotland has long been a world leader in business sectors such as oil and gas, whisky and investment and the task now is to grow the rest of the economy with the strong support of politicians of all parties,” he said in a statement. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

