RPT-Standard Life eyes constitutional change implications after Scotland "No" vote
September 19, 2014 / 6:47 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Standard Life eyes constitutional change implications after Scotland "No" vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Standard Life said on Friday it would consider the implications of any constitutional changes to its customers and stakeholders after Scotland rejected independence.

“We recognise that further constitutional change is very likely following the clear result of the referendum,” the company said in a statement.

“We will consider the implications of any changes for our customers and other stakeholders in our business to ensure their interests are represented and protected.”

Standard Life has previously said it would consider transferring businesses to England in the event of a “Yes” vote. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

