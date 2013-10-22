Ineos sets Wednesday 0900 GMT for Grangemouth announcement

* Majority of union workers rejected company offer

* Scottish government says has talked to potential buyers

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Operator Ineos will tell workers at 10 a.m. (0900 GMT) on Wednesday if the Grangemouth oil refinery in Scotland will close down permanently, it said in a statement.

The Swiss-based company said it was presenting a decision to shareholders in the plant on Tuesday. The 210,000 barrels per day refinery, which supplies most of the fuel for northern Britain, has been shut due to a bitter industrial dispute.

The refinery moved closer to permanent closure after a clear majority of union workers rejected a pensions and benefits offer.

“Ineos is now considering the numbers of employees that have given their support to its survival plan,” the company said.

“Results will be presented to a meeting of its shareholders. The company will first communicate the shareholders views to the workforce directly on Wednesday.”

PetroChina owns half of the refinery, which Ineos operates. Ineos owns completely the attached petrochemical plant.

Grangemouth also powers BP’s Kinneil terminal, which processes North Sea crude coming ashore via the Forties Pipeline System, a grade which helps set the benchmark for global oil prices.

The refinery could be the latest in a line of casualties, some British - victims of competition from the latest generation of major refineries in Asia and the Middle East, and falling demand for gasoline in Europe.

Workers had until Monday to decide whether to accept a cut in terms and conditions to ensure the long term viability of the refinery.

The union said it wanted a negotiated settlement, rather than one that was imposed on workers.

The Scottish government’s Finance Secretary John Swinney told the BBC that ministers had been talking to potential buyers who could take the plant on.

“The government is looking for alternative options and there certainly will be other players around the globe interested in this particular plant,” Swinney said. (Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by William Hardy)