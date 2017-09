LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Scotland’s Grangemouth refinery, shut last week due to a dispute between operator Ineos and its workforce, will reopen but the attached petrochemical plant is to close, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Ineos said it would release a statement soon on the fate of the 210,000-barrels-per-day refinery and petrochemical plant, which in total employ around 1,400 staff.