Brazil's JBS offers to buy 50.1 pct stake in New Zealand's Scott Technology
August 20, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's JBS offers to buy 50.1 pct stake in New Zealand's Scott Technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Australian unit of JBS SA, the world’s largest meatpacker, agreed on Thursday to offer to buy at least 50.1 percent of outstanding shares in New Zealand technology firm Scott Technology Ltd for NZ$1.39 a share.

In a securities filing, Brazil’s JBS said the respective tender offer will be made through its JBS Australia Pty Ltd unit. Under terms of the offer, Scott Technology, a long-standing supplier of technology services for JBS, is valued at about $42 million.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Alden Bentley

