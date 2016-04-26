FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ofgem fines ScottishPower 18 mln pounds over customer service failings
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 26, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

Ofgem fines ScottishPower 18 mln pounds over customer service failings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s energy market regulator Ofgem said on Tuesday it had ordered energy supplier ScottishPower to pay a fine of 18 million pounds ($26 million) for customer service failings.

The regulator said that about 15 million pounds will be paid to ScottishPower customers that were affected by service issues and the rest will go to charity.

Ofgem said it began to investigate some of Spanish utility Iberdrola-owned ScottishPower’s customer services in November 2014, giving one of Britain’s “big six” energy suppliers monthly deadlines to improve. ($1 = 0.6899 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
