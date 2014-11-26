BRIEF-Scottish Salmon Company: Ups full year forecast of 30,000 tonnes

OSLO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Scottish Salmon Company Plc :

* Q3 revenues GBP 33.6 mln (GBP 18.4 million)

* Q3 Ebit Before Fair Value Adjustments Gbp 0.2 Mln (Gbp -1.3 mln)

* Scottish salmon company plc: full year forecast of 30,000 tonnes versus 28,900 tonnes in q2 report

* A sustained period of warmer water temperatures this year, which continued through August and September, has contributed to strong biological growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)