FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Scottish Widows insures $607 mln of Wiggins Teape pension
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 24, 2015 / 12:02 AM / 2 years ago

Scottish Widows insures $607 mln of Wiggins Teape pension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Scottish Widows, the insurance arm of Lloyds Bank, has insured 400 million pounds ($606.84 million) of former UK paper manufacturer Wiggins Teape’s pension scheme, the insurer said on Tuesday.

The deal, in which Scottish Widows takes on the risk of two-thirds of Wiggins Teape’s defined benefit, or final salary, pension scheme, is the insurer’s first external transaction in the so-called “bulk annuity” market, it said in a statement.

Insurers such as Prudential, Legal & General and smaller specialist insurers have been focusing on the bulk annuity market after British pensions reforms have dented the sales of individual annuities, which give retirees a fixed income for life.

Bulk annuity deals totalled a record 13 billion pounds in 2014. Scottish Widows competed against six other insurers for the Wiggins Teape deal, Tom Seecharan, director at adviser KPMG, said in the statement. ($1 = 0.6592 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.