Scottrade wins dismissal of class action over data breach
July 14, 2016 / 9:16 PM / a year ago

Scottrade wins dismissal of class action over data breach

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Retail brokerage Scottrade Inc does not have to face a class action lawsuit accusing it of negligence and breach of contract over the theft of 4.6 million customers’ confidential information, a federal magistrate judge in St. Louis, Missouri has ruled.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Shirley Mensah said customers had not shown that they suffered damages from the 2013-2014 data breach, part of what U.S. prosecutors called one of the largest financial data thefts ever, targeting a dozen firms.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29TRP6Z

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
