S&P revises Arizona's Scottsdale Healthcare outlook
October 23, 2012 / 1:15 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Service late on Monday said it revised Arizona’s Scottsdale Healthcare credit rating outlook to positive from stable.

The credit ratings agency also affirmed the A-minus long-term and underlying ratings on the system’s existing revenue bonds issued through the Scottsdale Industrial Development Authority.

The positive outlook reflects S&P’s view of the system’s “continued liquidity growth, with an additional increase related to the divestiture of medical office buildings, as well as the turnaround in profitability at Thompson Peak, the newest of the system’s three campuses,” said S&P credit analyst Geraldine Poon in a statement.

